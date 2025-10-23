Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Soldier F found not guilty of murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday

A Bloody Sunday mural in Londonderry (Liam McBurney/PA)
A Bloody Sunday mural in Londonderry (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)
  • A paratrooper, identified as Soldier F, has been acquitted of two murders and five attempted murders committed in Londonderry during Bloody Sunday in 1972.
  • Delivering the judgment at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Patrick Lynch stated that the evidence presented against Soldier F was insufficient for a conviction.
  • Soldier F had been accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney, alongside the attempted murders of five other individuals.
  • Judge Lynch noted that the Crown failed to establish Soldier F's intentional involvement, citing issues with relying on hearsay statements from two other veterans, Soldiers G and H, due to significant delays.
  • Despite the acquittal, Judge Lynch criticised the Parachute Regiment's conduct on Bloody Sunday, stating they lost military discipline and shot unarmed civilians, thereby tarnishing their regiment's record.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in