Soldier F found not guilty of murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday
- A paratrooper, identified as Soldier F, has been acquitted of two murders and five attempted murders committed in Londonderry during Bloody Sunday in 1972.
- Delivering the judgment at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Patrick Lynch stated that the evidence presented against Soldier F was insufficient for a conviction.
- Soldier F had been accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney, alongside the attempted murders of five other individuals.
- Judge Lynch noted that the Crown failed to establish Soldier F's intentional involvement, citing issues with relying on hearsay statements from two other veterans, Soldiers G and H, due to significant delays.
- Despite the acquittal, Judge Lynch criticised the Parachute Regiment's conduct on Bloody Sunday, stating they lost military discipline and shot unarmed civilians, thereby tarnishing their regiment's record.