Bloody Sunday soldier found not guilty of murders

A Bloody Sunday paratrooper has been found not guilty of committing two murders and five attempted murders in Londonderry in 1972.

Delivering his judgment at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday, Judge Patrick Lynch said the evidence presented against the veteran – referred to in court as Soldier F – fell well short of what was required for conviction.

Soldier F had been accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney on Bloody Sunday, regarded as one of the darkest days of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The veteran had also been accused of attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person.

Thirteen people were killed when members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire on a civil rights demonstration in the city.

The non-jury trial heard evidence across four weeks, which included statements by two of Soldier F’s colleagues.

open image in gallery Supporters of Soldier F outside Belfast Crown Court ( PA Wire )

Soldier F was present at Belfast Crown Court for each day of the trial, with his identify concealed behind a curtain in the court room.

Relatives of the men killed and supporters also attended each day of the trial.

This is a breaking story. More to come...