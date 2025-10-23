Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Verdict expected in Soldier F trial over Bloody Sunday murders

The former paratrooper has been charged with the murders of James Wray and William McKinney in Londonderry on January 30 1972.

Rebecca Black
Thursday 23 October 2025 02:45 BST
Families of James Wray and William McKinney who were shot dead during the events of Bloody Sunday arrive at Belfast Crown Court as the trial of a former paratrooper known as Soldier F who has been accused of their murders during the events of Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972 continues (Rebecca Black/PA)
Families of James Wray and William McKinney who were shot dead during the events of Bloody Sunday arrive at Belfast Crown Court as the trial of a former paratrooper known as Soldier F who has been accused of their murders during the events of Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972 continues (Rebecca Black/PA)

The verdict in the trial of a former paratrooper accused of two murders during the Bloody Sunday shootings in 1972 is expected to be delivered.

The veteran, referred to as Soldier F for legal reasons, is accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney during disorder after a civil rights parade in Londonderry on January 30 1972.

Some 13 people were shot dead by the Parachute Regiment on that day.

Soldier F is also accused of attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person.

He has pleaded not guilty to the seven counts.

Judge Patrick Lynch heard evidence across a four-week trial which included statements by two of Soldier F’s colleagues.

While the prosecution argue this is key evidence that places Soldier F in Glenfada Park North and opening fire, the defence say Soldiers G and H are unreliable witnesses.

Soldier F has been present at Belfast Crown Court for each day of the trial with his identify concealed behind a curtain in the court room.

Relatives of the men killed and supporters have attended each day of the trial.

Northern Ireland’s Veterans’ Commissioner David Johnstone and Paul Young from the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement have also observed proceedings.

