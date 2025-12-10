British soldier killed on duty in Ukraine identified
- Lance Corporal George Hooley, 28, of the Parachute Regiment, died on duty in Ukraine on December 9.
- His death was attributed to a "tragic accident" that occurred away from the front lines.
- L/Cpl Hooley was observing Ukrainian forces testing a new defensive capability when the incident happened.
- Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute, highlighting Hooley's courage and service to the country in the cause of freedom and democracy.
- The Ministry of Defence confirmed his death and extended condolences to his family and friends.