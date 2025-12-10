Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

British soldier killed on duty in Ukraine identified

Starmer pays tribute to British soldier killed in Ukraine military training exercise
  • Lance Corporal George Hooley, 28, of the Parachute Regiment, died on duty in Ukraine on December 9.
  • His death was attributed to a "tragic accident" that occurred away from the front lines.
  • L/Cpl Hooley was observing Ukrainian forces testing a new defensive capability when the incident happened.
  • Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute, highlighting Hooley's courage and service to the country in the cause of freedom and democracy.
  • The Ministry of Defence confirmed his death and extended condolences to his family and friends.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in