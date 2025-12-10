Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
British soldier killed in Ukraine military training exercise named

Lance Corporal George Hooley, 28, was in the Parachute Regiment

Dan Haygarth
Wednesday 10 December 2025 12:13 GMT
Starmer pays tribute to British soldier killed in Ukraine military training exercise

A British soldier killed on duty in Ukraine has been named by the Ministry of Defence as 28-year-old Lance Corporal George Hooley of the Parachute Regiment.

Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to him at Prime Minister’s Questions. He said: “Lance Corporal Hooley was injured in a tragic accident away from the front lines while observing Ukrainian forces testing a new defensive capability.

“His life was full of courage and determination. He served our country with honour and distinction around the world in the cause of freedom and democracy, including as part of the small number of British personnel in Ukraine.”

A Ministry of Defence statement said: “It is with sadness that we must confirm that the member of the UK Armed Forces who died in Ukraine on Tuesday 9th December is Lance Corporal George Hooley of the Parachute Regiment.

“He was 28 years old.

“Our thoughts are with Lance Corporal Hooley's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

