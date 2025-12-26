Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pressure mounts on Trump and Starmer after Israel recognises Somaliland

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unilaterally recognised Somaliland
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unilaterally recognised Somaliland (ABIR SULTAN POOL)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unilaterally recognised Somaliland, a disputed state that declared independence in 1991.
  • This recognition makes Israel the first country to officially acknowledge Somaliland since its declaration of independence 34 years ago.
  • Netanyahu stated the move was 'in the spirit of the Abraham Accords' and aims to tackle Iranian-sponsored Houthi terrorism in the Red Sea and Strait of Aden.
  • The decision puts pressure on UK Labour leader Keir Starmer and Donald Trump to also recognise Somaliland, which is seen as a strategic ally against regional threats.
  • Somaliland, a former British protectorate, has successfully held democratic elections and is viewed as a stable entity, contrasting with an unstable Somalia.
