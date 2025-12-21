Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Manhunt after nine killed in South Africa mass shooting

File. A general view of the South African Police Service (SAPS) tape
File. A general view of the South African Police Service (SAPS) tape (AFP via Getty)
  • At least nine people were killed and 10 were injured in a shooting at a licensed tavern in Bekkersdal, west of Johannesburg, South Africa.
  • The incident occurred just before 1.00am local time, when about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire on patrons.
  • The armed men continued shooting randomly as they fled the scene, with the motive for the attack currently unclear.
  • The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in the multiple shooting incident.
  • Authorities are currently working to identify the victims and gather statements, with provincial crime scene management teams on site.
