Manhunt after nine killed in South Africa mass shooting
- At least nine people were killed and 10 were injured in a shooting at a licensed tavern in Bekkersdal, west of Johannesburg, South Africa.
- The incident occurred just before 1.00am local time, when about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire on patrons.
- The armed men continued shooting randomly as they fled the scene, with the motive for the attack currently unclear.
- The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in the multiple shooting incident.
- Authorities are currently working to identify the victims and gather statements, with provincial crime scene management teams on site.