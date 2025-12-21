Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
At least ten killed in mass shooting in South Africa

Manhunt for the suspects launched

Ten people have reportedly been killed in a shooting in the Bekkersdal township west of Johannesburg in South Africa, according to South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) News.

A manhunt for the suspects involved in the shooting has been launched, the South African Police Service said in a post on X.

“It is reported that about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene,” the police said.

More follows

