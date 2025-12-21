At least ten killed in mass shooting in South Africa
Manhunt for the suspects launched
Ten people have reportedly been killed in a shooting in the Bekkersdal township west of Johannesburg in South Africa, according to South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) News.
A manhunt for the suspects involved in the shooting has been launched, the South African Police Service said in a post on X.
“It is reported that about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene,” the police said.
More follows
