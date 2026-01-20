South Korean president urges citizens to stop flying drones into North Korea
- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has warned citizens against flying drones into North Korea, stating such actions are "akin to starting a war" and raise serious security concerns.
- An investigation has been launched into reports of South Koreans sending drones across the border, with police questioning a graduate student surnamed Oh who allegedly flew drones into the North three times since September 2025.
- President Lee criticised Defence Minister Ahn Gyu Baek for failing to detect the drone activity and called for enhanced surveillance to prevent future incidents.
- He also warned that any South Korean found guilty of flying a drone north of the border could face criminal charges for provoking Pyongyang.
- Officials are investigating claims that the student suspect received financial support from the country's defence intelligence command, with a joint task force formed for a thorough inquiry.