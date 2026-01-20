Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korean president Lee Jae Myung warned his countrymen against flying drones north of the border, comparing it to “starting a war”.

Announcing an investigation into reports of South Koreans sending drones into the neighbouring country, the president said at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that such actions raised serious security and legal concerns and increased regional tensions.

Police in Seoul said they were questioning a civilian as a suspect after North Korea reported a drone arriving into its airspace from the south earlier this month. North Korean officials released photos of the drone’s debris and aerial pictures of buildings it had allegedly captured on the way in.

In the aftermath, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of leader Kim Jong Un, urged Seoul to investigate the recent drone incidents and warned that any provocations would end in a terrible situation.

open image in gallery Kim Yo Jong attends a reception in the Great Hall of People in Beijing ( AFP via Getty )

Addressing the neighbour’s concerns around drone activity, Mr Lee said that “it should not happen for a civilian to send a drone to North Korea for an illegal purpose”.

Such action was “akin to starting a war”, Mr Lee warned, and creating unnecessary confrontation with North Korea could negatively impact his country.

The president said the unauthorised flights into the North could trigger a military clash.

He criticised defence minister Ahn Gyu Baek for the failure to detect the drone activity and asked for strengthening surveillance to prevent further incidents.

“How did we fail to check that a drone had been flown to the North?” Mr Lee asked.

He warned that any South Korean found guilty of flying a drone north of the border, they could be criminally charged for provoking Pyongyang.

Police, meanwhile, identified the suspect they were questioning as a graduate student in his thirties surnamed Oh, reported the South China Morning Post.

He reportedly told the police he had flown drones into North Korea three times since September 2025.

The student claimed he had worked in impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol’s office and allegedly received financial support from the country’s defence intelligence command, local media reported.

The Independent could not verify the claims.

open image in gallery Photo of a crashed drone released by North Korea’s KCNS news agency ( REUTERS )

Mr Lee said officials were looking into claims that the military intelligence command likely supported the student in his act.

A defence ministry spokesperson said a joint task force had been formed with police for a “swift and thorough investigation”, the SCMP reported.

The latest drone incursion puts a fresh obstacle in Mr Lee’s attempt to mend ties with the neighbouring country.

Pyongyang has not responded to any calls for dialogue with the South since Mr Kim defined the two Koreas as "hostile" nations at the end of 2023.