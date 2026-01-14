Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's sister has said South Korea's “hope-filled wild dreams” about improved relations between the two rival nations “can never be realised”, according to state media.

Kim Yo Jong, who is also the director of North Korea's ruling party, criticised a comment attributed to a South Korean government official who said Seoul saw a chance of talks resuming with Pyongyang, based on her seemingly less aggressive reaction to an earlier alleged drone incursion.

The official at South Korea's Unification Ministry, which oversees relations with North Korea, told reporters that Ms Kim appeared to have toned down her statement over the weekend when she urged Seoul to investigate drones allegedly flown to the North.

However, Ms Kim was quick on Tuesday to raise the rhetoric, dismissing any effort by Seoul to attempt to mend relations with the North.

South Korea had "committed a grave provocation by infringing upon North Korea's sovereignty", she said in the statement published late on Tuesday, echoing her earlier criticism over the drones.

"I make it clear once again to the hooligans of the enemy state," she said, demanding a South Korean government apology.

Kim Yo Jong ( AFP via Getty Images )

The North's military has accused Seoul of flying drones across the border between the nations last week.

The alleged incursion appears to be the latest hiccup in South Korean president Lee Jae Myung's effort to mend ties with its hostile neighbour, which the North has almost always rebuffed.

However, Seoul over the weekend announced that there would be a thorough investigation of a civilian possibly having operated drones into the North's airspace, making clear its stance of having no intention of provocation.

Following South Korea’s announcement, Ms Kim appeared to have appreciated Seoul for making a wise decision and warned that any provocations would result in “terrible situations”.

The administration of President Lee has also proposed renewing military talks after Pyongyang suspended its defence pact with the South at the end of 2023.

President Lee has ordered a review to look at potentially restoring a 2018 military agreement with North Korea, the South Korean presidential office said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Seoul's unification ministry has revealed that three state agencies handling the North Korean despot's security had new bosses. The old chiefs were reportedly removed as Mr Kim increasingly feared assassination plots.

The reshuffle was spotted during a military parade in October, Seoul said, according to AFP.