South Korea said there would be a thorough investigation of a civilian possibly having operated drones into North Korean airspace, making clear its stance of having no intention of provocation.

This came as North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, urged South Korea to investigate the recent drone incidents, in a statement carried by state media KCNA on Sunday.

Ms Kim said she appreciated Seoul for making a wise decision to announce its official stance that it has no intention of provocation, warning that any provocations will result in terrible situations.

Drones were flown from South Korea into North Korea earlier this month, after another intrusion in September, North Korea's military claimed on Saturday, which was soon followed by South Korea's response that they were not operated by the military.

"Clear is just the fact that the drone from the ROK violated the airspace of our country," Ms Kim said. ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.

"No matter who is the perpetrator and whether it is a deed by any civilian organisation or individual, the authorities responsible for national security can never evade their responsibility for it," she said.

South Korea's Office of National Security said on Sunday it would swiftly release results of its investigation into the drone incidents, as it reaffirmed the government's stance of having no intention to provoke North Korea.

The administration of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is seeking to improve ties with North Korea and has proposed military talks.

North Korea has not responded to any calls for dialogue with the South since leader Kim Jong Un defined the two Koreas as separate, "hostile" nations at the end of 2023.