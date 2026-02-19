South Korea’s ex-president jailed for life for martial law declaration
- Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
- He was found guilty of rebellion and abuse of authority over his failed 2024 attempt to introduce martial law.
- Prosecutors had called for a death sentence for Yoon, who sought to paralyse the legislature and arrest political opponents.
- The martial law episode lasted six hours, sparking significant street protests before MPs regained control of the national assembly.
- Yoon is the first former South Korean leader to receive the maximum custodial sentence for these charges.
