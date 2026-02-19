Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

South Korea’s ex-president jailed for life for martial law declaration

Related video: South Korea’s Yoon impeached over his controversial martial law decree
  • Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
  • He was found guilty of rebellion and abuse of authority over his failed 2024 attempt to introduce martial law.
  • Prosecutors had called for a death sentence for Yoon, who sought to paralyse the legislature and arrest political opponents.
  • The martial law episode lasted six hours, sparking significant street protests before MPs regained control of the national assembly.
  • Yoon is the first former South Korean leader to receive the maximum custodial sentence for these charges.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in