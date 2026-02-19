AsiaEast Asia South Korea’s ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol handed life sentence for leading insurrectionBookmarkCommentsGo to commentsBookmark popoverRemoved from bookmarksClose popoverFormer South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of rebellion and abuse of authority over his failed 2024 martial law bid.More followsMore aboutYoon Suk YeolSouth KoreaJoin our commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
