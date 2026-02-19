Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

South Korea’s ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol handed life sentence for leading insurrection

Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of rebellion and abuse of authority over his failed 2024 martial law bid.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in