Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Woman trapped underwater is rescued by police who formed human chain

Police officers form human chain to rescue woman stuck in water
  • Six police officers from South Wales Police formed a human chain to rescue a 66-year-old woman at Aberavon Beach in December.
  • The woman was trapped upside down between wave-breakers and the pier amidst treacherous weather conditions.
  • Due to the dangerous circumstances, officers secured her ankle with a rope before forming a human chain to pull her out.
  • The rescued woman sustained serious injuries and received immediate first aid at the scene.
  • All six officers involved in the courageous rescue have since been nominated for bravery awards.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in