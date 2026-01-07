Woman trapped underwater is rescued by police who formed human chain
- Six police officers from South Wales Police formed a human chain to rescue a 66-year-old woman at Aberavon Beach in December.
- The woman was trapped upside down between wave-breakers and the pier amidst treacherous weather conditions.
- Due to the dangerous circumstances, officers secured her ankle with a rope before forming a human chain to pull her out.
- The rescued woman sustained serious injuries and received immediate first aid at the scene.
- All six officers involved in the courageous rescue have since been nominated for bravery awards.