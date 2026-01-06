Police apologise after telling the wrong family son had died
- South Yorkshire Police mistakenly informed the family of Trevor Wynn, 17, that he had died in a car crash when he was in fact injured.
- The actual victim killed in the collision on Todwick Road in Rotherham on 13 December was Joshua Johnson, 18.
- The mix-up occurred after officers initially believed a sedated young man in hospital was Joshua Johnson, but later forensic tests confirmed it was Trevor Wynn.
- Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane apologised for the ”additional trauma” caused and said the force is supporting both families.
- South Yorkshire Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to investigate their identification processes.