Police wrongly told parents their teenage son died in car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a teenager badly injured in a car crash were wrongly told that he had died after police mixed him up with the actual victim.

South Yorkshire Police have referred themselves to the police watchdog over their identification process following their handling of the collision in Rotherham.

A 17-year-old girl was killed in the crash on Todwick Road on 13 December.

open image in gallery Todwick Road, Rotherham ( Google Maps )

But officers also told the relatives of Trevor Wynn, 17, that he had died.

A young man who officers believed was Joshua Johnson, 18, was sedated in hospital after being injured.

But the force says that on Sunday, “information came to light” that led to further formal identification processes, including forensics, to be carried out.

Those tests showed that Trevor Wynn was the teenager in hospital and Joshua Johnson was killed.

“The families and surviving victim, Trevor, will be offered support from specialist officers and additional specialist services,” police said.

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and a 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. Both are on bail pending further enquiries.

Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane said: “This has obviously come as a huge shock to everyone and we recognise the additional trauma this may cause.

“We are supporting Trevor and all the families through this and have engaged specialist agencies to help provide that support.”

Mr McFarlane said he had offered to meet both sets of parents.

“I am sure they will have many questions, most of which we are not able to answer yet, but we are absolutely committed to understanding how this happened so it cannot happen again,” he said.

“We have taken the decision to refer ourselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to consider our role in the identification processes which were followed following the road traffic collision.”

He said the force would co-operate fully with any investigation and would be led by the IOPC on finding out how it happened, and how to ensure it never happened again.

The police force said the families had asked that them to thank the public for their support but that they be left in peace “to process the future they now face”.