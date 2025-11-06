Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Southport attack ‘wouldn’t have happened’ if killer’s dad had opened parcel

Axel Rudakubana during a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court
Axel Rudakubana during a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court (PA)
  • The father of the Southport attacker admitted he did not open a delivered machete, ordered by his son, despite knowing it was a knife.
  • Alphonse Rudakubana stated he knew the package contained the weapon due to its weight and shape when it arrived in June 2023.
  • When questioned at the inquiry, he explained he was 'scared' of the item and considered it 'not my property'.
  • He further elaborated that he knew it was a knife and believed opening it would have prompted him to call the police, potentially preventing future harm.
  • Counsel to the inquiry, Nicholas Moss KC, pressed him on why he did not open the package to verify its contents given his son's request for it.
