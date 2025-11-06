Southport killer’s father ‘too scared’ to open son’s parcel he knew was a machete

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The father of the Southport attacker did not open the delivery of a machete, ordered by his son, despite knowing it was a knife because he was “scared”.

The inquiry heard that, in June 2023, a machete was delivered to the family home and that Alphonse Rudakubana knew the package contained the weapon because it was heavy and “in the shape of a knife”.

But when Nicholas Moss KC, counsel to the inquiry, asked why he didn’t open it, the father said “It wasn’t my property”, adding he was “scared of it”.

He asked: “So why, having intercepted the package, seeing that it was a knife or a bladed item, AR has specifically asked for it, he hasn’t reacted violently to it, why didn’t you open to check what on Earth it was that your son was actually buying?”

Mr Rudakubana responded: “I knew it was a knife already, I didn’t want to see it and had I opened it it would have been good because it would have led me to call the police because he would have done something bad.”

Axel Rudakubana carried out the Southport attack on July 29 2024.

His father has said he regrets not telling the police about the machete and said the Southport attack “wouldn’t have happened” if he had made the report.

He said: “That is an instance I regret so much, I should have called the police.

“I regret that I didn’t tell the police because if I did, the 29th wouldn’t have happened.

“They would have come and checked everything in his room.”

He believes that by him not taking any action it “ encouraged him to order more things.”

The Southport Inquiry also heard:

• Mr Rudakubana did not want information about his son, in a report by the Child & Family Wellbeing Service (CFWS), to be shared with his youth offending team. Which he can now see that he had tried to manipulate agencies dealing with his son.

• Mr Rudakubana added there would be an “immediate violent response” if he had tried to exert control over his son.

• Consultant psychiatrist, Dr Lakshmi Ramasubramanian, who was working with the Southport attacker, did not feel “safe” continuing with the case because of Alphonse Rudakubana’s behaviour. She accused him of being “intimidating and disrespectful” to her via email and “verbally aggressive and physically intimidating” during a meeting.

• Mr Rudakubana accepted that he withheld “some information” about his son from mental health services. By July 2024 he knew his son had bought knives and a jerry can. That month, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) concluded in an assessment that Rudakubana did not pose a risk to others.

The is a breaking story more to follow...