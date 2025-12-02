Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Swine fever outbreak blamed on contaminated sausage sandwich

There has been an outbreak of African swine fever in the region around Barcelona
There has been an outbreak of African swine fever in the region around Barcelona (Getty/iStock)
  • Spain has deployed its military to help contain an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) around Barcelona, marking the first occurrence in the region in three decades.
  • Experts believe the highly contagious virus, which is harmless to humans but fatal to pigs and wild boars, may have originated from a contaminated sandwich brought into the country from abroad.
  • The number of confirmed ASF cases in wild boars has risen to nine, prompting authorities to use drones and sniffer dogs to locate carcasses for testing.
  • The outbreak has led to a freeze on some Spanish pork exports, with the UK and China banning imports from the affected Barcelona province, threatening Spain's multi-billion-euro pork industry.
  • Control efforts include the deployment of 300 Catalan police, 117 military personnel, and reinforced biosecurity measures on farms, though no farm animals have tested positive so far.
