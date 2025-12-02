Contaminated sausage sandwich blamed for swine fever outbreak in Spain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spain has called in the military to help contain an outbreak of a deadly virus affecting pigs, that experts believe may have started from a contaminated sandwich.

Soldiers have been deployed in a desperate effort to identify and control African swine fever, which is spreading between animals around Barcelona for the first time in three decades.

Drones and sniffer dogs are now being used to hunt down boar carcasses for testing, with the number of confirmed cases in wild boars shooting up to nine on Tuesday, up from two last week.

Oscar Ordeig, the regional agriculture minister, revealed to Catalunya Radio that officials are working on the assumption that the virus may have spread from contaminated food brought into the country from abroad.

"The most likely option... is that cold cuts, a sandwich, contaminated food, could end up in a bin – we have to take into account that Bellaterra is an area with a lot of traffic from all over Europe – and then that a wild boar would have eaten it and become infected," he said on Monday.

open image in gallery Authorities are investigating more potential cases (file image) ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Authorities are currently analysing more suspected cases in the area and expect additional positives.

Ordeig said the absence of infected wild boar elsewhere in Catalonia and France so far suggests human transportation of contaminated food could have introduced the virus. The infected area is close to the AP-7 highway, a major transport route linking Spain and France.

African swine fever (ASF) is harmless to humans, but spreads rapidly among pigs and wild boar, for whom it can be fatal. It is not the same as swine flu and does not affect humans.

The disease is highly contagious and can spread if healthy pigs eat infectious products or make contact with infected pigs or contaminated items.

In Spain, most recently, it was first detected in two wild boar in a wooded, hilly area outside Barcelona before seven more cases were recorded on Tuesday.

open image in gallery Cages are cleaned amid an outbreak of ASF in Germany in 2021 ( (c) dpa-Zentralbild )

The outbreak has forced Spain to freeze some exports, threatening its multi-billion-euro pork industry. Britain’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said on Friday it would block Spanish pork coming into the country until further notice.

China also banned pork imports from Barcelona province as reports emerged.

Efforts to control the outbreak intensified on Sunday, with 300 Catalan police and rural agents deployed, followed by 117 members of Spain's military emergency unit UME on Monday.

On farms, trade association Interporc said strict controls already in place for disease prevention had been reinforced.

These included testing and quarantining of new animals, perimeter fencing and bird nets, regular disinfections and checks on drinking water, a strict employee dress code and proper storage of pig semen samples.

Government vets were checking farms and taking samples, but none of the 39 in the area have tested positive.