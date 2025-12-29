Sudden flooding in Spanish tourist hotspot leaves two dead
- Torrential rainfall and flooding across Spain over the weekend resulted in two fatalities and widespread disruption.
- A man died in Malaga after his van was swept away by an overflowing riverbed, with a search ongoing for a missing passenger.
- Separately, a young person in Granada was swept away and died while attempting to cross a riverbed on a motorbike.
- In Barcelona, a woman was hospitalised after being struck by a lamppost due to high winds, and dozens were evacuated from a damaged building.
- Extreme weather warnings were issued across several provinces, including red alerts in Valencia, leading to numerous emergency calls and rescues, though conditions improved by Monday.