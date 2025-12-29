Two killed after torrential rain brings horror floods across Costa Del Sol

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two people have died in Spain after torrential rainfall and flooding buffeted swathes of the country over the weekend.

The body of a man whose van was swept away by an overflowing riverbed in Malaga was recovered on Sunday, as a desperate search continued for a missing passenger.

Authorities also confirmed the death of a young person in Granada who was swept away trying to cross a riverbed on a motorbike.

In Barcelona, a woman was hospitalised on Saturday after being hit by a lamppost torn down by 70-kilometre-per-hour winds.

Dozens of people in the Barcelona province were also forced to evacuate from a building damaged by heavy rainfall in recent days.

open image in gallery Authorities clean up floods in Estacion de Cartama, Malaga, on Sunday ( EPA )

Extreme weather warnings were tentatively lifted in Malaga on Monday after storms rocked the southern coast over the weekend.

The man found dead in Alhaurín el Grande on Sunday was some 3km from where they believe he ran into trouble. He has not been named by authorities.

Authorities believe the pair, aged 53 and 54, were trying to cross the Fahala River on foot when they were swept away. The van was found overturned in the river with significant damage, but nobody was inside.

Some 150 people were drawn in to help with the search.

open image in gallery Flooding towards the end of last week brought devastation to swathes of Spain ( EPA )

The victim in Granada was identified only as a young person from Zujaira.

He was trying to cross the Cañada stream on a motorbike with a friend when he was swept away, authorities said. The friend made it to safety.

Valencia, which saw more than 220 people killed in floods last year, meanwhile issued red alert warnings and urged people to stay indoors and on high ground over the weekend.

Some areas saw as much as 250 litres of water per square metre. A yellow weather warning remained in place on Monday.

There were eight provinces on orange alert late on Sunday, with residents warned of serious risks to themselves or property.

open image in gallery A waterspout in Puerto de Mazarron, Murcia amid violent weather conditions ( Instagram/@_nataliamarin )

In Catalonia, emergency lines had been swamped with nearly 900 phone calls for related incidents by Saturday evening. The poor weather had dissipated by Monday morning.

A group of 16 people staying at a holiday camp in Girona province, to the north, had to be rescued by firefighters meanwhile as the Fluvià River swelled and left them stranded.

A dozen people trapped in a house in nearby Sant Feliu de Pallerols were also evacuated as a stream overflowed.