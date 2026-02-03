Dogs evacuated by lifeboat amid devastating floods at popular tourist site
- Spain's Civil Guard rescued several dogs and cats from floodwaters in Jerez de la Frontera on Thursday, 29 January.
- The pets became stranded after the River Guadelete overflowed, submerging homes in the popular Spanish tourist destination.
- Footage released by the Civil Guard shows the animals being placed into a lifeboat and transported through the flooded areas.
- The agency confirmed the pets are now safe with their family, who were evacuated from their homes by an Air Service helicopter.
- The severe flooding was a result of Storm Kristin, which brought heavy rain to the Iberian Peninsula.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks