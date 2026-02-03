Dogs rescued onto lifeboat as floods devastate popular tourist destination

Several dogs and cats were rescued after floodwaters submerged homes in a popular Spanish tourist destination.

On Thursday (29 January), Spain’s Civil Guard launched a rescue operation to save stranded pets who became stranded after the River Guadelete overflowed and caused heavy floodwaters to rip through Jerez de la Fronter.

Footage shared by the Civil Guard shows the pets being picked up and placed inside a lifeboat, which proceeded to wade through the waters as the animals sat inside.

“They are already safe together with their family, who was evacuated from their homes in an Air Service helicopter,” the agency said.

It comes as Storm Kristin battered the Iberian Peninsula, bringing with it heavy rain to Spain and Portugal.