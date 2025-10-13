Flights cancelled after Storm Alice flash flooding
- Torrential rain triggered flash floods across Spain's northeastern Catalonia region, trapping people in vehicles and forcing travel suspensions.
- Emergency services have been rescuing drivers from submerged vehicles, with no reports of deaths or injuries reported so far.
- Train services between Barcelona and Valencia were suspended, and roads in several low-lying areas were closed due to the flooding.
- The severe weather, driven by Storm Alice, also caused travel chaos in Ibiza, leading to the cancellation of at least 24 flights and the temporary closure of parts of the airport due to flooding and power cuts.
- Yellow warnings for heavy rainfall were in place from Valencia to southern Tarragona, with some areas expected to receive up to 300mm of rain.