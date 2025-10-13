Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Torrential rain triggered flash floods in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region, trapping people in cars and forcing travel suspensions across the Mediterranean coast.

Videos shared online showed torrents of muddy water surging through the towns of La Ràpita and Santa Bàrbara in Tarragona province, sweeping away vehicles and debris. Spain’s national weather agency Aemet declared the highest red alert in the province, warning that up to 180mm of rain could fall in just 12 hours.

Catalonia’s Civil Protection agency urged residents in the Ebro Delta to stay indoors as conditions worsened.

“The situation is complicated, and more rain is forecast,” Cristina Vicente, a senior official at the agency was quoted as saying by La Vanguardia.

So far there have been no reports of deaths or injuries but emergency services have been rescuing drivers from submerged vehicles.

open image in gallery An aerial view of Barcelona, with the Sagrada Familia at the centre ( Getty Images )

Train services between Barcelona and Valencia were suspended until further notice along the Mediterranean Corridor, while roads in several low-lying areas were closed due to the flooding.

The downpours are part of a spell of severe weather driven by Storm Alice, which has battered parts of southeastern Spain, including the Balearic Islands, in recent days.

The rainfall has led to travel chaos in the popular tourist island of Ibiza, as the airport has been flooded and roads submerged.

At least 24 flights were cancelled from late afternoon onwards at Ibiza's airport, with inside areas having to be closed due to water leaking into the terminal and power cuts caused by the heavy showers.

"Because of the adverse weather conditions in Ibiza, airport operations were temporarily paralysed between 6pm and 7.20pm,” officials at Spanish airports authority AENA told local press. “During that time the runway was cleaned along with other areas that were affected by the storm."

The city of Murcia has also seen evacuations, with significant flooding in places.

Yellow warnings were in place on Sunday from Valencia to the south of Tarragona as the storm was expected to bring a total of 250-300mm (10-12inches) of rain in some locations.