How a piece of metal could solve mystery of fatal Spanish train crash
- A high-speed train crash near Adamuz, southern Spain, on Sunday night, resulted in at least 42 fatalities, making it one of Europe's deadliest.
- Investigators are focusing on a crucial missing undercarriage component, known as a bogie, to determine the accident's cause.
- A large piece of metal, believed to be this missing bogie from the first derailed train, was discovered 300 metres from the crash site.
- The component was found partly submerged in a stream, 15 metres below the tracks, and was initially spotted by drone search teams.
- Experts state the bogie's location and condition are vital for understanding the train's trajectory and the energies involved in the derailment, with the railway accident investigating body CIAF currently examining it.