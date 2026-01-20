Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The sole child survivor of family killed in Spain train horror

Rescue efforts and investigation continue after train crash in Spain
  • A train derailment in southern Spain led to at least 41 deaths, marking one of Europe's deadliest rail accidents.
  • A six-year-old girl miraculously survived the devastating crash, escaping through a broken window with only minor injuries.
  • The girl's parents, brother, and a cousin were among the fatalities, leaving her orphaned by the tragedy.
  • Punta Umbria, the girl's family's village, has declared three days of mourning for the victims.
  • Rescue operations are continuing with heavy machinery to access the worst-hit carriages, while investigations into a suspected faulty rail joint are underway.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in