The sole child survivor of family killed in Spain train horror
- A train derailment in southern Spain led to at least 41 deaths, marking one of Europe's deadliest rail accidents.
- A six-year-old girl miraculously survived the devastating crash, escaping through a broken window with only minor injuries.
- The girl's parents, brother, and a cousin were among the fatalities, leaving her orphaned by the tragedy.
- Punta Umbria, the girl's family's village, has declared three days of mourning for the victims.
- Rescue operations are continuing with heavy machinery to access the worst-hit carriages, while investigations into a suspected faulty rail joint are underway.