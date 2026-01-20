Spain celebrates ‘miracle child’ sole survivor of family killed in train wreck

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amidst the horrific aftermath of a train derailment in southern Spain, where twisted metal and bodies lay scattered, a six-year-old girl miraculously emerged virtually unscathed.

The train car had hurtled off the tracks, sliding down a steep slope and ripping open its frame, creating a scene of devastation marked by the cries of the injured and the silence of the dead.

According to La Vanguardia, a Civil Guard officer discovered the child barefoot on the tracks, having escaped through a broken window.

Her relative, Juan Barroso, confirmed the six-year-old is "in good health" after receiving three stitches to her head at a hospital. The mayor of her family's village, situated near the ill-fated rail line, expressed finding "a measure of solace" in the child's safety.

“There are many people who are very sad for the victims of this terrible accident, but there were also many who survived, like the miracle of the girl who is safe,” Punta Umbria's Mayor José Carlos Hernández told reporters Tuesday after leading a minute of silence for the victims.

Among them were the girl's parents, brother and a cousin. At least 41 people were killed in the brutal accident that has shaken the nation and left the 6-year-old child an orphan.

Punta Umbria has declared three days of mourning for victims including the family. They were seated in the front carriages that bore the brunt of the impact when a train coming the opposite direction suddenly jumped its track for reasons still unknown.

Mayor Hernández said that the girl is now with her grandparents in a hotel in Cordoba, the nearest city to the crash.

“She has a tremendous family who will do what it takes for her to have a happy life,” the mayor said.

open image in gallery In this grab taken from video provided by Guardia Civil, rescue workers at the scene after a high speed train collision, in Adamuz, Spain, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. (Guardia Civil via AP) ( Guardia Civil )

Meanwhile, rescuers used cranes and heavy machinery on Tuesday to gain access to the worst-hit carriages in one of Europe's deadliest train crashes as they sought to recover the remains of people still missing in a disaster that left at least 41 dead.

Spaniards are reeling following the first-ever deadly accident on the country's extensive high-speed rail network, which occurred on Sunday evening near Adamuz in Cordoba province, about 360 km (223 miles) south of Madrid. Experts say a faulty rail joint might be key to determining the cause of the derailment that led to the collision between two trains.

Emergency services used heavy machinery overnight and in the early hours of Tuesday to level the ground around the front carriages of the train belonging to the state-run Alvia service, which had plunged down a 4-metre (13.1 ft) embankment after the crash, and the rear carriages of the train operated by private consortium Iryo, the Andalusian regional government said in a statement.

Two cranes were added to the rescue operation, the government said.

The collision occurred in rolling, olive-growing countryside in the foothills of a mountain range in a site only reachable by a single-track road that made it difficult for rescuers to access it with heavy machinery.