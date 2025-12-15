Is Spotify down? Users report seeing error message
- Spotify is currently experiencing a major global outage, with users reporting widespread issues accessing the music streaming service.
- The problems began before 3pm UK time (10am US East Coast) and are affecting users worldwide, according to tracking website Down Detector.
- This incident follows a series of recent technical difficulties, including a Cloudflare outage that previously impacted Spotify and other major apps like ChatGPT.
- Unlike previous incidents, the current issues appear to be localised specifically to Spotify's services, with other major platforms seemingly unaffected.
- Spotify has acknowledged the outage, stating on its X (formerly Twitter) status account that it is investigating the problems.