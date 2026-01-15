Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Spotify will be more expensive in the US from next month

Related: Taylor Swift issues heartfelt Spotify Wrapped message to fans
  • Spotify is increasing the monthly subscription prices for its Premium service in the U.S., with the changes taking effect from February billing dates.
  • Individual plans will rise from $11.99 to $12.99, student plans from $5.99 to $6.99, and Duo and Family packages will increase from $18.99 and $21.99 per month.
  • The company said that these price adjustments reflect the value Spotify delivers, enabling it to maintain service quality and support artists.
  • This marks the first U.S. price increase for Spotify's premium service since 2024, following price rises in other regions last autumn.
  • The announcement coincided with Spotify reporting strong growth in late 2025, with monthly active users and premium subscribers increasing, and its shares rising by 3 per cent.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in