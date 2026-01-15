Spotify will be more expensive in the US from next month
- Spotify is increasing the monthly subscription prices for its Premium service in the U.S., with the changes taking effect from February billing dates.
- Individual plans will rise from $11.99 to $12.99, student plans from $5.99 to $6.99, and Duo and Family packages will increase from $18.99 and $21.99 per month.
- The company said that these price adjustments reflect the value Spotify delivers, enabling it to maintain service quality and support artists.
- This marks the first U.S. price increase for Spotify's premium service since 2024, following price rises in other regions last autumn.
- The announcement coincided with Spotify reporting strong growth in late 2025, with monthly active users and premium subscribers increasing, and its shares rising by 3 per cent.