Spotify raises price for premium subscription in US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New year, new Spotify Premium prices.

Starting on February billing dates for U.S. subscribers, the streaming service will raise its monthly price for individuals from $11.99 to $12.99, the company announced Thursday.

Student subscriptions will rise from $5.99 to $6.99, while other tiers face a $2 increase, with Duo and Family packages jumping to $18.99 and $21.99 per month, respectively.

“Occasional updates to pricing across our markets reflect the value that Spotify delivers, enabling us to continue offering the best possible experience and benefit artists,” the company said in a news release.

The changes apply to the U.S., but users in different territories can check updated pricing on Spotify’s website. Affected subscribers will be notified by email.

Individual and Student Spotify subscription prices are increasing by $1 in February while Duo and Family plans are rising by $2 ( Getty Images )

Spotify hadn’t raised prices in the U.S for their premium service since 2024, but did increase prices in other regions last fall. The company reported strong growth in late 2025, with monthly active users rising 11 percent to 713 million and premium subscribers climbing 12 percent to 281 million. Spotify shares also jumped 3 percent in premarket trading on Thursday after the announcement, according to Bloomberg.

Founded in Stockholm in 2006 by Daniel Ek, Spotify has grown into a global audio-streaming powerhouse and recently rolled out dozens of new features, including “lossless” audio and advanced playlist-mixing tools.

Spotify’s lossless audio lets Premium users stream CD-quality, uncompressed sound for richer listening, though it must be enabled in settings and uses more data and storage.

Spotify’s Mix feature lets Premium users blend songs with smooth, DJ-style transitions using automatic or manual controls, including effects, timing and tempo matching.

Spotify added user messaging and enhanced music-discovery tools, and in October expanded to ChatGPT, allowing users to get AI-powered music and podcast recommendations.

The platform also expanded its in-app messaging by showing what friends are listening to in real time and adding a “Request to Jam” feature for synced listening.

Group chats are coming soon in select markets, although those have not been revealed, and the listening-activity feature must be enabled in settings.