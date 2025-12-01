Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Latest travel advice following Sri Lanka flooding

Flood victims wade through water in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Flood victims wade through water in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Cyclone Ditwah has caused widespread devastation in Sri Lanka, resulting in at least 334 fatalities and severe flooding since last week.
  • Heavy rainfall, exceeding 375mm in some areas, triggered landslides and left nearly a third of the country without essential services like electricity or water.
  • Red-level flood warnings were issued for areas including the capital, Colombo, and the Kelani River Valley, with landslide warnings also in effect for Badulla, Colombo, and Kandy districts.
  • Travel has been significantly disrupted, leading to diverted international flights, halted passenger trains, and advisories from airlines and Bandaranaike International Airport.
  • Rescuers are searching for 370 missing people, almost 120,000 are housed in temporary shelters, and the UK Foreign Office has issued a severe weather warning for the country.
