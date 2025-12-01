Latest travel advice following Sri Lanka flooding
- Cyclone Ditwah has caused widespread devastation in Sri Lanka, resulting in at least 334 fatalities and severe flooding since last week.
- Heavy rainfall, exceeding 375mm in some areas, triggered landslides and left nearly a third of the country without essential services like electricity or water.
- Red-level flood warnings were issued for areas including the capital, Colombo, and the Kelani River Valley, with landslide warnings also in effect for Badulla, Colombo, and Kandy districts.
- Travel has been significantly disrupted, leading to diverted international flights, halted passenger trains, and advisories from airlines and Bandaranaike International Airport.
- Rescuers are searching for 370 missing people, almost 120,000 are housed in temporary shelters, and the UK Foreign Office has issued a severe weather warning for the country.