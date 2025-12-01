Is it safe to travel to Sri Lanka during severe flooding?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cyclone Ditwah has caused widespread devastation in Sri Lanka, leading to at least 334 fatalities and severe flooding.

The country has faced severe weather conditions since last week, after heavy downpours destroyed homes and triggered landslides on the island's eastern coast.

On Thursday, Sri Lanka’s Department for Meteorology recorded more than 375mm (14.8in) of rain across some central and northern parts of the island – extreme even for the monsoon season.

The cyclone, Sri Lanka’s deadliest natural disaster since 2017, has left almost a third of the country without essential services, including electricity or running water.

Here’s everything you need to know about the floods in Sri Lanka and the latest travel advice.

Where in Sri Lanka has it flooded?

As river levels in Sri Lanka continue to rise, areas at risk of flooding include the capital, Colombo.

The government’s Disaster Management Centre (DMC) issued a red-level flood warning for low areas of the Kelani River Valley on Friday.

It said: “The public living in Eheliakoda, Norwood, Yattianthottai, Kaligamua, Ruvanwella, Pulathkohupitiya, Tehiovita, Seetavaka, Thombe, Bed, Homakama, Kaduvela, Piyagama, Kolannava, Kalani, Vathalai and Colombo should be extremely vigilant and take all precautionary measures necessary to protect lives and property,” following a report by the Department of Irrigation.

The DMC added that the water level at the Ambatale Reservoir has risen, with further flooding in the Kolonnawa area downstream, with the Neelamba Dam “at risk of collapse”.

Red warnings for landslides in the Badulla, Colombo and Kandy districts were also issued on Saturday.

Are Sri Lanka flights disrupted?

Six Colombo-bound international flights were diverted to airports in southern India on Friday morning as Cyclone Ditwah hit, reported local media.

SriLankan Airlines told travellers on 28 November: “Due to the adverse weather conditions currently affecting most parts of the island, SriLankan Airlines kindly advises passengers booked to travel with us today to check the latest flight status before proceeding to the airport.”

It added: “In this time of unprecedented challenges and uncertainty, we, at SriLankan Airlines, stand in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka and with all travellers journeying to and from our island during the prevailing adverse weather conditions. We extend our sincere apologies for the delays and disruptions that you may have been experiencing. Your safety has always been, and will always remain, our highest priority.”

Most passenger trains have also been stopped after rocks and trees fell on the railway tracks.

Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), north of Colombo, said in a travel advisory: “To ensure a smoother and safer journey to BIA, passengers are advised to use the Colombo - Katunayake Expressway when travelling to the airport. Additionally, to help reduce congestion within the airport premises during this period, passengers are kindly requested not to bring visitors to the terminal.”

BIA told travellers on Saturday: “Due to severe weather in SL, tourists can enjoy full flight change/cancellation waivers, flexible rebooking, and visa extension exemptions.”

What do the authorities say?

Sri Lankan authorities said Monday that rescuers are still searching for 370 missing people, with nearly 120,000 people housed in temporary shelters.

On Friday, authorities closed government offices and schools as the death toll from flooding and landslides across the country rose.

Sri Lanka’s DMC has repeatedly warned residents and travellers, “don't stay in dangerous places”, and says to call 117 for further flooding information.

UK government advice on travelling to Sri Lanka

As of 28 November, the UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has warned there are “severe weather conditions throughout Sri Lanka”.

It said in a travel advice update: “Sri Lanka is currently experiencing severe weather. Heavy rain has caused flooding and landslides, which are causing travel disruption across the country.

“Some flights have been diverted, check with your airline or tour operator if you are due to fly. Sri Lanka Tourism has a 24-hour hotline available on 1912.”

General FCDO flood advice for Sri Lanka adds: “Monsoon rains can cause flooding in many places in Sri Lanka. Floods can cause widespread displacement of people, injuries and occasional deaths. Heavy rains and landslips can also lead to road closures and affect local transport links.

“Monitor Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre and the Sri Lankan Department of Meteorology for updates and follow local advice.”

Can I cancel my holiday for a refund?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to Sri Lanka, there will be no special circumstances in place to cancel a trip and receive a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to safety concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes.

In terms of travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

