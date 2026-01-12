Elon Musk set to send 7,500 more Starlink satellites into space
- SpaceX has received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to launch an additional 7,500 Starlink satellites.
- This latest authorisation increases SpaceX's total approved Starlink constellation to 15,000 satellites, alongside upgrades for its Gen2 satellites.
- The expansion aims to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet service globally, including enhanced mobile and supplemental coverage.
- Rival satellite firms, including Viasat and GlobalStar, had opposed SpaceX's application, arguing it would harm competition and create interference risks.
- The FCC's approval includes specific reporting obligations for satellite disposal and collision avoidance, following recent incidents involving Starlink satellites.