Elon Musk just got permission to launch 7,500 more Starlink satellites

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has secured permission to launch a further 7,500 Starlink satellites to add to its space-based internet network.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also approved upgrades to the firm’s Gen2 satellites that will allow it to expand its broadband and mobile services to more parts of the world.

“Under this grant, SpaceX is authorised to construct, deploy, and operate an additional 7,500 Gen2 Starlink satellites, bringing the total to 15,000 satellites worldwide,” the US regulator said in a statement.

“This expansion will enable SpaceX to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet service globally, including enhanced mobile and supplemental coverage from space.”

The world’s richest person already controls more than two thirds of all active satellites, with a network of more than 9,000 Starlinks currently in low Earth orbit.

The latest approval follows a 2022 ruling that granted permission for 7,500 Starlink satellites, bringing the total authorised constellation to 15,000 by 2031.

Mr Musk hopes to eventually extend the Starlink network to 34,400 satellites, pending approval.

The latest ruling will allow SpaceX to operate across more frequencies to further increase coverage across both Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) and Mobile Satellite Service (MSS).

Rival satellite firms had opposed SpaceX’s application to extend its coverage, with Viasat and GlobalStar both filing petitions with the FCC last week to block the application.

“This proposed expansion of SpaceX’s operating authority would give it an even greater ability and incentive to foreclose other operators from accessing and using limited orbital and spectrum resources on a competitive basis,” Viasat’s petition stated.

“At the same time, the proposed operations would generate insurmountable interference risks for other spectrum users and the customers they serve, preclude other operators from accessing and using scarce spectral and orbital resources on an equitable basis, undermine and foreclose competition and innovation, and otherwise harm the public.”

The FCC’s approval for a further 7,500 Starlink satellites includes reporting obligations relating to satellite disposal and collision avoidance.

Last month, SpaceX revealed that it had lost control of one of its Starlink satellites after it suffered a malfunction in orbit.

The private space firm also reported that another of its Starlinks had come within 200 metres of colliding with a satellite launch by a Chinese competitor.