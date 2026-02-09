Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer’s leadership plunged into further crisis as Scottish Labour leader says he must quit

Badenoch says Tim Allan's resignation is 'yet another sign that Keir Starmer has lost control of his government'
  • Anas Sarwar, the leader of Scottish Labour, has called for Sir Keir Starmer to resign as Prime Minister.
  • This demand follows a scandal surrounding Lord Peter Mandelson's appointment as British ambassador to Washington, despite his known links to Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Mr Sarwar stated that "the distraction needs to end and the leadership in Downing Street has to change."
  • He is the most senior Labour politician to publicly call for Sir Keir's departure.
  • The Prime Minister's chief of staff and communications chief have both resigned in the wake of the Mandelson controversy.
