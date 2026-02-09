Starmer’s leadership plunged into further crisis as Scottish Labour leader says he must quit
- Anas Sarwar, the leader of Scottish Labour, has called for Sir Keir Starmer to resign as Prime Minister.
- This demand follows a scandal surrounding Lord Peter Mandelson's appointment as British ambassador to Washington, despite his known links to Jeffrey Epstein.
- Mr Sarwar stated that "the distraction needs to end and the leadership in Downing Street has to change."
- He is the most senior Labour politician to publicly call for Sir Keir's departure.
- The Prime Minister's chief of staff and communications chief have both resigned in the wake of the Mandelson controversy.
