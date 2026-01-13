Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer to approve plans for controversial Chinese ‘mega-embassy’

Starmer: We have to work with China – even if it threatens national security
  • Labour MPs are urging the government to reject China's proposed mega-embassy in London, citing significant security concerns.
  • The appeal comes amidst reports that Sir Keir Starmer is set to approve the controversial plan, which was previously delayed.
  • Nine MPs, including Sarah Champion, wrote to Communities Secretary Steve Reed, warning the new embassy could be used to “step up intimidation” against dissidents.
  • They highlighted concerns about Chinese espionage, interference activities, and bounties against UK-based Hong Kongers, alongside the embassy's location above sensitive infrastructure.
  • Reports suggest an announcement to approve the embassy could precede a potential trip to China by the prime minister, which would be the first since 2018.
