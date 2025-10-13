Farage attacks Starmer after alleged assault on Reform councillor
- George Finch, Britain’s youngest council leader for Reform UK, reported being assaulted in Nuneaton town centre on Friday evening.
- The 19-year-old stated his alleged attacker called him a 'racist' and a 'fascist', claiming the incident was fuelled by 'dangerous rhetoric' from Labour and the Greens.
- Nigel Farage condemned Sir Keir Starmer's 'disgraceful' rhetoric, linking it to the alleged assault and previous accusations of inciting violence against him.
- Labour and Green Party spokespersons both stated that violence and intimidation have no place in politics, with Labour calling for thorough investigation and the Green Party criticising the use of the incident to score 'cheap points'.
- Warwickshire Police are currently investigating the alleged assault, which occurred around 2am on Saturday, 11 October.