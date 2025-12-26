Why Starmer faces a significant challenge in rebuilding trust with rural communities
- Sir Keir Starmer's government faces a significant challenge in rebuilding trust with rural communities, according to the Countryside Alliance.
- Tensions have escalated due to the government's proposed ban on trail hunting, announced shortly before traditional Boxing Day events.
- Rural discontent is also fuelled by persistent resentment over inheritance tax changes, despite a partial reversal of policy.
- A poll indicates that 65 per cent of voters believe the Labour administration unfairly neglects country communities, with 76 per cent feeling urban issues are prioritised.
- Defra defended its policies, stating a commitment to banning trail hunting, which it views as a cover for illegal fox hunting, and highlighted increased inheritance tax thresholds.