Starmer warned of rural backlash as hunt crackdown looms

Sir Keir Starmer has been warned he faces a considerable task in rebuilding trust with rural communities, as Boxing Day hunts gather under the shadow of a looming government crackdown.

The Labour administration's intention to ban trail hunting, announced just days before these traditional events, has intensified existing tensions. This decision, alongside persistent resentment over inheritance tax changes despite a partial U-turn, has deepened discontent among farming communities.

The Countryside Alliance pressure group contends the Government has "alienated rural people". A poll suggests 65 per cent of voters believe the Labour administration unfairly neglects country communities.

The proposed ban on trail hunting – where hounds follow a laid scent – is part of the Government’s new animal welfare strategy, launched before Christmas. This measure addresses concerns that the practice is being used as a smokescreen for foxhunting.

The Countryside Alliance defended the practice, introduced to comply with the Hunting Act 2004’s ban on pursuing foxes, and tens of thousands of people are expected to turn up at Boxing Day trail hunts.

The group claimed hunts contribute more than £100 million a year to the rural economy.

The Government will launch a consultation in early 2026 on how to ban trail hunting.

Countryside Alliance chief executive Tim Bonner said: “When Keir Starmer said that he ‘wanted a new relationship with the countryside’ we all assumed he meant a better one, but in 18 months his government has alienated rural people and created the clear impression that it does not care about the countryside.

“Its warped priorities have put taxing family farms, raising rates for rural businesses and banning trail hunting above policies that would benefit rural people.

“While the partial changes to the family farm tax are a step in the right direction, the government must desperately learn the fundamental lesson of this policy debacle, which is that it needs to work with the rural community – not legislate against it.

“The government has a very long way to go to rebuild trust.”

A poll by ORB International suggested only 36 per cent of Britons agreed or strongly agreed the Labour government cares about people who live in the countryside, while 76 per cent said they believed the Government prioritised urban issues over rural ones.

ORB surveyed 2,083 British adults online between December 12 and 14.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) defended its policies, pointing to its response to a review of the agricultural sector carried out by former National Farmers’ Union president Baroness Minette Batters.

A Defra spokeswoman said: “This government is committed to banning trail hunting, which is too often used as a cover for illegal fox hunting, and has strong public support across the country.

“This builds on previous animal welfare reforms delivered by this Government, including giving police greater powers to prevent dog attacks on livestock, protecting farmers and animals alike.

“The Batters Review highlighted the need for greater collaboration between industry, farmers and government — and that is exactly what we will do.

“We have increased the individual inheritance tax threshold from £1 million to £2.5 million, meaning couples with estates of up to £5 million will pay no inheritance tax.”