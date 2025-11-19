Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Keir Starmer tells son on International Men’s Day how ‘proud’ of him he is

Starmer marks International Men's Day with letter to his son
  • Sir Keir Starmer marked International Men's Day by sharing a heartfelt letter to his 17-year-old son on Instagram.
  • In the video posted on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, he expressed immense pride in his son, describing him as a "confident, kind, wonderful young man".
  • He contrasted his close relationship with his son with his own distant relationship with his father, stating his determination to foster a different bond.
  • Sir Keir also addressed the difficulties young men encounter "growing up in this day and age".
  • This video was released as the government introduced its inaugural comprehensive men's health strategy.
