Sir Keir Starmer has marked International Men's Day with a touching letter to his son.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday (19 November), he told his 17-year-old son that he is “so proud” of him, describing him as a “confident, kind, wonderful young man”.

Opening up on his relationship with his own father, Sir Keir said the pair “never really got to know each other”, but has been “determined” to make sure his relationship with his own child would be different.

During the video, which comes as the government launches its first comprehensive men's health strategy, he discussed the difficulties of young men “growing up in this day and age”.