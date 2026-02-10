Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer praises his ‘united’ cabinet as Burnham breaks silence to back PM

Starmer 'liberated, determined' in crunch meeting with Labour MPs, claims Miliband
  • Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, has publicly backed Sir Keir Starmer following a failed attempt to remove the prime minister from office.
  • Burnham called for "stability" and "greater unity" within the Labour party, urging focus on the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.
  • His support comes after he was blocked from running in the by-election, an event widely interpreted as an effort to force Sir Keir Starmer's resignation.
  • The Welsh Labour leader also offered public backing to Sir Keir, though she raised concerns about Lord Peter Mandelson's suitability for public office.
  • Sir Keir Starmer is set to undertake a community visit today, aiming to move past a 48-hour leadership crisis that saw his chief of staff resign and calls for his own resignation from the Scottish Labour leader.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in