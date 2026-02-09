Starmer given round of applause by Labour MPs amid calls for resignation
- Sir Keir Starmer received a prolonged round of applause from his MPs this evening, a clear show of support amid recent calls for his resignation.
- Addressing a packed meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP), the Labour leader was met with over 30 seconds of sustained applause.
- This display of unity follows public backing from Angela Rayner and several cabinet ministers.
- It comes after a demand for his departure was made by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on Monday.
- Labour deputy leader Lucy Powell added Starmer was “in a good mood” and “upbeat” despite the mounting pressure.
