Starmer rated worst Labour PM as voters tap replacement

Related: Starmer says many ‘still struggling with cost of living’ in Christmas message
  • A new poll commissioned by The Independent reveals widespread dissatisfaction with Sir Keir Starmer among Labour supporters.
  • The survey found that 38 per cent of those who voted Labour in 2024 believe the party would have a better chance of winning the next election with a different leader.
  • Labour voters ranked Sir Keir as the worst Labour prime minister in history, with Tony Blair placed second-worst.
  • Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, was identified as the clear favourite to replace Sir Keir, garnering 19 per cent support from Labour voters despite not being an MP.
  • These findings represent a significant blow to Sir Keir amidst ongoing speculation regarding his leadership and potential challenges from within the party.
