Starmer visits Manchester synagogue after terror attack that killed two
- Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Friday visited the scene of a terror attack at Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue in Manchester.
- The attack resulted in the deaths of Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66.
- Attacker Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, rammed his car into the place of worship and then stabbed people before being fatally shot by Greater Manchester Police.
- Sir Keir expressed his horror at the attack and pledged to do everything possible to provide security for the Jewish community.
