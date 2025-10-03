Keir Starmer arrives at scene of Manchester synagogue terror attack

Sir Keir Starmer has arrived at the scene of the Manchester synagogue terror attack.

The prime minister and wife Victoria spoke with officers near Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue on Friday (3 October), where a police cordon remains in place.

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66 were killed after attacker Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, rammed his car into the place of worship before getting out of his car and stabbing people.

Al-Shamie was then fatally shot by Greater Manchester Police officers.

Sir Keir said that he was “appalled” by the attack and told the Jewish community he’ll do everything possible to give them “the security you deserve”.