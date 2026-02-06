‘Weak and naive’ Starmer warned Mandelson scandal could ‘finish him’
- Sir Keir Starmer is facing significant pressure and criticism from within the Labour Party over the Peter Mandelson scandal.
- Baroness Harriet Harman accused Sir Keir of being 'weak and naive and gullible', warning the controversy could 'finish him off'.
- Sir Keir apologised for believing Mandelson's 'lies' about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein when Mandelson was appointed ambassador to the US.
- Police are investigating allegations that Mandelson, who has resigned from the Lords, passed market-sensitive information to Epstein.
- Reports indicate that Angela Rayner is considering a leadership challenge, although her spokesperson has denied these claims.
